Hughesville -- Kenneth L. Schneider, 95, of Hughesville went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020 at UPMC Muncy Place Skilled Nursing Facility, Muncy.

Born April 28, 1925, he was the son of the late Nettie M. Speary and the late Myron A. Schneider.

He attended Hughesville High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946 with the Third Marine Air Wing, stationed near Beaumont, Texas. He briefly worked as a carpenter and attended the former Williamsport Technical Institute. He retired from G.T.E. Sylvania in Montoursville in 1989 after 40 years of service. He then worked for E.G.&G. Electro-Optics in Shannon, Ireland, off and on for four years.

Ken enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and was an accomplished wood carver. He also enjoyed traveling in the British Isles and Europe as well as the U.S. He was a member of the Montoursville Senior Citizens, 39 Plus Club of Lairdsville, and the Glenn Sharrow American Legion Post 35 of Hughesville. When he was younger, he played baseball with the Hughesville Travelers and coached Little League teams. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hughesville and had served on its church council.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carol J. (Kaufman) Schneider; a grandson, Christopher T. Secules; two sisters, Marjorie King and Lucille Clees; and a brother, Earnest T. Schneider, who died on April 12, 1945 in World War II.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Karen (Thomas) Secules; a granddaughter, Amy Secules; a granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Malinovsky; four great-grandchildren, Gwenneth and Ashton Kishbaugh, and Ehlana and Garin Secules; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made in Ken's memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Hughesville, PA 17737, or the East Lycoming Education Foundation, designated to the Christopher T. Secules Memorial Scholarship, East Lycoming School District, 349 Cemetery St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

