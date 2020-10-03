Muncy -- Kenneth L. Lyons, 73, of Muncy passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at UPMC Muncy Valley Hospital, Muncy Creek Township.

Born April 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Jesse J. and Annie (Rishel) Lyons. On January 1, 1968, he married the former Kathleen J. Gardner, and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Kenneth was a 1966 graduate of Warrior Run High School. After high school, he served honorably in the U.S. Army for four years, then worked at Warshaws and Star Silo of Turbotville. He was self-employed at Lyons Refrigeration and Restaurant Equipment, and worked at New Columbia Joist Company for over 20 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by a son, Kevin, and his wife Renee Lyons, of Layton, Utah; two daughters, Tammy and her husband James NcNier, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Rechele and her husband Michael Robbins, Muncy; five grandchildren, Megan and her husband Lucian Waltz, Felicia McNier, Cariea and Savannah Robbins, and Jessie Lyons; and a great-granddaughter, Cecelia Waltz.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday, October 5 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where the funeral service will start at 1 p.m. with Pastor Shawn McNett, Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge, officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Kenneth’s memory be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com