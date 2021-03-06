Williamsport -- Kenneth L. Hower, 82 of Williamsport passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 5, 2021.

Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Angeline R. (Farnsworth) Hower.

Born May 29, 1938 in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Ross and Clarice (Lee) Hower.

Ken served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Williamsport Area School District after 30 years of service as a custodian at the Curtin and Jackson schools.

Ken was known for his impeccable cleaning skills. From work to home, he lived an immaculate lifestyle and took great pride in his workmanship. You could often find him outside trimming his shrubs; cleaning up leaves in his yard and tinkering with surroundings to make sure things were just right and in order. He also enjoyed taking walks around town and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he leaves behind two sons, Craig L. Hower of Atlanta, Georgia and Michael S. Hower (Lynne) of Imperial; two grandchildren who he was extremely proud of; Nicholas J. Hower and Alicia M. Hower; a brother in law, Gary A. Farnsworth (Linda) of Williamsport; a niece Michelle Englert and extended family and friends.

A graveside service to honor the life of Ken will be announced at a later date.

