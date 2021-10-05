Salladasburg -- Kenneth L. Hensler, 74, of Salladasburg passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 20, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Beauford and Esther (Reeser) Hensler.

Ken was a 1965 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. Kenneth grew up on the family farm near Salladasburg where he enjoyed running the tractor, and didn’t have a problem dumping a load of hay before he got it in to the barn. His other favorite hobbies included picking up trash along the road. He would stop “anywhere on the road" for a “collectible” to add to his piles of “keepsakes.”

Kenneth retired in 2012 from the Jersey Shore Steel Mill after 44 years. He accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior and attended the Grace Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore.

Surviving are his wife Janice (English) Hensler who married in 1983, brothers, David E. Hensler Sr. (Peg) of Jersey Shore and Dwane Hensler of Williamsport; a niece, Sally Watkins (Mark) of Jersey Shore; a nephew, David Hensler Jr. (Michele) of Jersey Shore; and many great nieces and nephews,

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Forrest Hensler.

A graveside service to honor Ken’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy.

Memorial donations in Kenny’s name may be made to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

