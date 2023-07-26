Cogan Station, Pa. — Kenneth J. "Kenny" Bartron, 66, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Bonnie L. (June) Bartron on June 2, 2023.

Born Oct. 4, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Jack and Arlene (Blackwell) Bartron.

A Williamsport High School graduate, Kenny dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the former Green’s — now Cowden’s Family Market. Kenny was an active member of the Republican League, where he enjoyed socializing with his friends. In his free time, Kenny enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are three sons, Doug A. Bartron, of Cogan Station, Trevor M. Ebner (Crystal), of Williamsport, and Christopher M. Ebner (Eileen), of Cogan Station; three grandchildren, Nora Bartron, Storm Ebner, and Paige Ebner; a brother, Paul Bartron (Ginny) of Williamsport; three sisters, Arleen Shaheen (Tom) of Florida, Shyann Fisher (Fred) of Nescopeck, and Jacque Beamer (Bruce) of Cogan Station; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Bartron and a sister, Laurel Bartron.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

