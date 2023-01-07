Lock Haven, Pa. — Kenneth H. Peese, 81, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Gatehouse at the Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport.

He was born on July 2, 1941 in Centre County to Orville and Betty Hockenberry.

He was united in Marriage to the former Janice Coleman on August 30, 1985. Kenneth is a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Sons of Italy, the VFW, and the Castanea Fire Co.

In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by one son; Michael Dick; and two daughters; Thomas (Theresa) Mincer, Jr. and Amy Addlesee. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great grandchildren

Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Charles Peese.

A memorial graveside service for Kenneth H. Peese will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the Dunnstown Cemetery with full Military honors. Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

