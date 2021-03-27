South Williamsport -- Kenneth G. Shuman, 85, of South Williamsport passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 30 years, Doris J. (Follmer) Shuman

Born January 25, 1936 in Duboistown he was a son of the late Arthur E. and Adaline (Carlin) Shuman.

Ken was a 1954 graduate of South Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy, having the opportunity to travel around the world while he was enlisted. He worked as a plant engineer supervisor with Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, Michigan for 25 years until retirement.

Ken was a member of St. Paul- Calvary United Methodist Church and the George W. Pepperman American Legion Post #36, Jersey Shore. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons, fishing with Doris, and Penn State Football.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Diane Kamprath (Doug) of Ida, Michigan; step-son, Greg Anderson (Sharon) of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Alrie Shuman of South Rockwood, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine McGill (Bill) of Zion Grove and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Shuman on December 24, 2016; three brothers, Arthur, James and Max Shuman and an infant sister.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ken will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company, 166 W Village Dr. Nisbet, PA 17702.

