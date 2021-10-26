Williamsport -- Kenneth G. Nuttle, 68, of Williamsport went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the 20th of October, 2021.

Pastor Paul Browne will officiate a memorial service commemorating Kenneth’s service to the Lord on October 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. The service will be held at New Life Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1500 Hidden Valley Drive, Montoursville. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Guests are invited to join a fellowship meal following the service.

Kenneth was born March 19, 1953 in Philadelphia to Robert and Bettie June (Chesnutt) Nuttle. He graduated from Upper Darby High School and Pennsylvania State University where he received a degree in Horticulture. He went on to attend the Reformed Episcopal Seminary in West Philadelphia.

Ken married Beverly Jean (Hild) on April 25, 1981. They spent forty amazing years together and raised four children. He was an accomplished woodworker for the Anthony Hay Cabinet Shop in Colonial Williamsburg where much of his hand crafted furniture is on display today. He worked in historic restoration on the state house in Annapolis, Maryland and in Washington D.C. Kenneth also taught at the American College of the Building Arts in Charlestown, South Carolina.

After moving to Williamsport he joined New Life Orthodox Presbyterian Church and the Community Woodshop of Williamsport. After retirement Kenneth drove a school bus for the Williamsport Area School District and was proud to be the education specialist for Keystone Wood Products Association.

Throughout his life, Kenneth enjoyed exploring God’s creation, surfing waves as far south as Costa Rica, fly fishing, backpacking, and cross country skiing. Ken was a devoted father and grandfather; he rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with his family, especially at the lake and on the trails in Eagles Mere.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Beverly, his daughter: Megan Kahlich (Nuttle) and husband Glenn of Hereford, Texas, three sons: Paul Nuttle and wife Alexandria of Chesapeake, Virginia, Troy Nuttle and wife Sherri of Amarillo, Texas, and Camden Nuttle of Montoursville. Seven grandchildren: Addison Kahlich (13) , Sadence Kahlich (9), Jackson Nuttle (7), Tripp Kahlich (5), Benjamin Nuttle (5) and Robert Nuttle (1m) and one beautiful boy due in March. His brother: R. Steven Nuttle and wife Yvonne of Coatesville, Pa., and sister, Cheryl Walton (Nuttle) and husband Dennis of Groton, Vermont. Along with many nieces and nephews. Kenneth will be loved always and missed forever.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or Ligonier Ministries.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Williamsport. To sign a guest register go to www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Nuttle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



