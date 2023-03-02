Washingtonville, Pa. — Kenneth E. Yeich, Sr., 78, of Washingtonville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 18, 1944 in Summit Station, he was the son of the late John and Eva (Moyer) Yeich. On September 3, 1966, he married the former Nancy J. Pflum and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage until her passing on December 22, 2020.

Ken was a 1962 graduate of Blue Mountain High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for three years. He worked and retired from the PPL Montour Power Plant after 30 years. Ken was a member of the Bent Barrell Rod and Gun Club in Wellsboro.

He was a member of the Washingtonville Lutheran Church, a past member of the Washingtonville Borough Council, and was a longtime Little League Coach in Washingtonville and Danville. Ken was also a member of the Washingtonville Fire Company, the Liberty Township Fire Company, and the Continental Fire Company #3, Danville. He was a member of the American Legion Post 40 of Danville, the Danville Moose Lodge #1133, and the Montour County Republican Club.

Ken is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Yeich, Jr. and his wife Kris (Day), of Muncy, and Michael Yeich and his wife Lesley (Sweeney), of Danville; six grandchildren: Wesley (Carly), Samuel (Courtnie), Benjamin, Bradley, Joshua and Annalise; two great-grandchildren: Ellie and Macie; two step-grandchildren: Arizona and Logan; and one brother: Ray Yeich and his wife Dorothy, of Mechanicsburg.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Yeich, and one sister, Ida Sweigert.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, at Washingtonville Lutheran Church, where a joint Memorial Service for Nancy and Kenneth will be held at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gretchen Johanson, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded.

Following the service everyone is invited to a celebration of life for Nancy and Kenneth at the Danville Moose Lodge #1133, 458 Mill Street, Danville, PA 17821.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his memory by made to the Washingtonville Fire Company, PO Box 180, Washingtonville, PA 17887 or a fire company of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

