Linden -- Kenneth E. White, 85, of Linden passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.

Born February 14, 1935 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late Floyd White and the former Clara Kissell.

Ken honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a life member of the Jersey Shore American Legion. He retired from Alcan in 1995 after many years of service.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sharan L. O'Dell - they were united in marriage on September 29, 1962; three sons, Richard R. (Carol) White of Crescent City, California, Randy A. (Valerie) White of Tivoli, and Thomas L. (Pam) White of Jersey Shore; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace (Malvern) Showers of Jersey Shore.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

