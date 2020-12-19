Jersey Shore -- Kenneth E. Vail, 64, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.

Born November 23, 1956 in Blossburg, he was a son to the late Anna Palmer.

Ken enjoyed working on cars and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rebecca J. Stroud; a son, Kenneth (Megan) Vail, of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Pam Vail, of Jersey Shore; and three grandchildren, Skye Lukens, Dylan Vail, and Angel Vail, all of Jersey Shore.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

