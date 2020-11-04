Montgomery -- Kenneth E. Swinn, 66, of Montgomery passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

He was born on July 20, 1954 in Carlisle and was the son of the late Mervin John Swinn and Patricia A. (Rossman) Brown. He worked as a truck driver in the local area.

Kenneth is survived by one son; Scott E. Swinn of Williamsport and two sisters; Sandra Santiago and Sharon K. McMahon, both of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; Melissa Brown.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

