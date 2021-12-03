Muncy -- Kenneth E. Simpson, 87, of Muncy died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Muncy Place.

Born June 21, 1934, in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Guy R. and Ethel A. (Smith) Simpson.

Kenny was an outdoorsman who enjoyed riding bike, hunting, mowing lawn, and help those in need with outdoor projects. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica, the piano, and the accordion.

Surviving is a niece, Kay (Lewis) Pearson of Muncy; a nephew, Carl L. (April Marquardt) Simpson of Hughesville; six great-nieces and nephews, Todd S. (Shanna) Simpson of Muncy, Chad R. (Jennifer) Simpson of Muncy, Debra S. (Sterling) Fletcher of Fawn Grove, Pa., Curt J. (Tara Jordan) Pearson of Montoursville, Michelle P. (Todd) Mendler of Fuquay Varina, N.C., and Krystle L. (Clint) Stalnecker of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn E. Simpson Sr. and Allen E. Simpson.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 6 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



