Muncy, Pa. — Kenneth Byrl “Pap” Hampe, Sr., 69, of Muncy died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

Born May 23, 1953 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On June 17, 2022, he celebrated 50 years of marriage with Gail L. Hampe, who survives.

Pap was a 1971 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked many years at the former American Home Foods, through the transitions to International Home Foods, retiring from Con Agra.

He was a member of the Mopar Club and loved his old Volkswagon Jetta. Pap enjoyed drag racing his cars at the Beaver Springs Dragway and on Rt. 405, Watsontown.

An avid outdoorsman, Pap enjoyed hunting, fishing, and landscaping. He and his son Ken operated a landscaping business, Hampe Landscaping. Pap loved being active, coaching his children in midget football, soccer, and wrestling. He enjoyed weight training. Pap always attended his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Jr. and Stacey Hampe, of Muncy; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Wommer, of Muncy; two brothers and sisters-in –law, George Jr. and Nancy Hampe, of Florida and Carl and Joyce Hampe, of Muncy; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sandy Mincemoyer, of Watsontown, Jeanne and Don Hollenbach, of Muncy and Marti and Jeff Moorhead, of Montgomery; and five grandchildren, Kenneth III, Broderick, and Grayson Hampe, and Landyn and Cohen Wommer.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister at birth, Carol Hampe; a brother-in-law, Richard Mincemoyer; and an uncle, Byrl Hampe, Sr.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey, of Mifflinburg Church of New Life, officiating.

