Loganton -- Kelly Ann Furl, 56, of Loganton passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at her home.

Born October 1, 1965 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter to Thomas Matter Sr. and the former Darla Wagner. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jeffrey Johnson; her aunt, Dawn McKeag; and her best friend, Kelly McKeag.

Kelly enjoyed gardening, canning and shopping. Her greatest love of all was her family.

She was a 1984 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and was a member of the Jersey Shore Assembly of God in Antes Fort.

In addition to her father in living in Oval, she is survived by her loving husband, Robert L. Furl, they were united in marriage on July 1, 1994; two daughters, Chelsey Kay Furl and Sierra Dawn Furl, both of Loganton; a sister, Heather K. (Jasen) Brown of Oval; and a brother, Thomas R. (Michelle) Matter Jr. of Salladasburg.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Dunkled Acres, 1009 1st Fork Road, Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 12 noon Friday until the time of service at Dunkled Acres. The Rev. Richard Jones will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

