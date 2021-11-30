Jersey Shore -- Kellie Lynn (Smith) Droz, 57, of Morgantown, West Virginia, formerly of Jersey Shore, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

She was born on July 20, 1964 in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of Donald Lee “Don” and Yvonne “Vonnie” (Shalett) Smith of Jersey Shore. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1982 and then went to Juniata College then transferred to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she obtained her Bachelor Degree in Computer Science. Kellie was a real estate agent employed by Vicky Jenkins Associates. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and she enjoyed singing in churches, cross stitch and spending time at the beach.

In addition to her parents, Kellie is survived by three step-daughters; Veronica, Monica and Christina, all of Texas, two nieces; Jennifer Lovett and Madison Lovett and a brother-in-law; David Lovett; all of Morgantown, WV. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; Joe Haider and Berto Droz and one sister; Lisa J. Lovett.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The family expresses their sincere thanks for the extremely loving and caring staff that helped with her care at the gatehouse and ask that memorial contributions be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kellie Droz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



