Muncy — Keith W. Kibby, 64, of Muncy died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born May 4, 1958 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Elton L. Jr. and Caroline C. (Erdman) Kibby.

Keith attended Hope Enterprises.

He was a kind and gentle soul with a big smile for anyone he met. Keith loved candy, watching game shows, and Little League baseball. Mostly he enjoyed being among people who loved him in return.

Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Cheryl Ann Kibby, of Muncy; two nephews, Nathan Kibby and his wife, Cindy and Tyler Kibby; a niece, Rian Kibby; and two great nieces, Samantha and Alexandria Kibby.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Linda Kibby.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Rice, of Muncy Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Keith’s name be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

