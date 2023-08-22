Williamsport, Pa. — Keith I. Coup, 64, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 8, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Glenn W. and Anna L. (Horn) Coup. Keith attended Williamsport High School and previously worked for both John Savoy and Sons, Inc. and Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. Keith enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, making several coffee tables and entertainment centers for friends and family. If he was not woodworking, Keith could be found watching old Westerns, game shows, or horror movies.

Surviving are his two brothers, Samuel “Sam” A. Coup, Sr. (Shirley) and Andrew “Andy” C. Coup; one sister Charlene Vargason (Steve); one brother-in-law, David Bartram; four nephews, Matthew Vargason, Mike Vargason, Samuel Coup, Jr., and David Russell Bartram, and three nieces, Mary J. Kinsley, Katie A. Aumick, and Laura E. Coup; and his furry companion, Lola.

Along with his parents, Keith was also preceded in death by his sister Virginia Bartram.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made in Keith’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

