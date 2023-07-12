Williamsport, Pa. — Keena L. Brown, 48, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend, passed away on July 4, 2023, in Georgia.

She was born on October 20, 1974 in Williamsport.

Throughout her life, Keena worked as a Government Services Contractor, dedicating her time and skills to serving her country. She was proud of her service in the United States Navy, where she found purpose and fulfillment.

Keena cherished spending time with her loved ones. Her creativity knew no bounds, as she excelled in jewelry sales and interior design. Keena's talent extended beyond her artistic pursuits; she was also an avid reader, a gifted writer, and loved to sing.

Traveling was another one of Keena's great joys. Exploring new places brought her happiness. She had a deep appreciation for music and good food, always seeking out new sounds and flavors to enjoy. Keena was a sociable and outgoing individual, thriving in social settings and relishing the opportunity to meet new people. Keena was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She leaves behind her mother, Jennifer (Don) Smith; and father, George A. (Tricia) Brown. Keena's memory will forever live on in the hearts of her children: son, Jalen Lowe, daughters, Jenay and Jenifer Brown, as well as her brothers, Albert DeCosey, Matthew Knight, Maurice (Leslie) Knight, Jordan Brown, and Aaron Brown.

Her passing is mourned by her grandmother, Virday I. Brown, and her nieces and nephew: Mya Knight, Gisela Knight, and M.J. Knight. She is also survived by her aunts Shirley, Allie, and Mary Ann and host of cousins. Keena is preceded in death by her Aunt Betsy Thrower and Uncle Stanley Moore.

Services to celebrate Keena's life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. at Pine Street United Methodist Church, located at 441 Pine St., Williamsport, officiated by Minister Carolyn Perry. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport, with Military Honors.

Flowers will be provided by the family and they kindly request that donations be made in Keena's name to offset funeral costs. Your generosity will honor Keena's memory. Arrangements for Keena were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home.

To leave a condolence for the family or share memories of Keena, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

