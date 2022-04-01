Williamsport -- Kayla Mae Keller, 25, of Williamsport, passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at her home.

Born June 11, 1996 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Corey Keller and Loraine Thomas, and was raised by her loving grandparents Susan Keller and the late Michael Keller.

Kayla was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School, and Lycoming College. She was employed by STEP, Inc. Kayla enjoyed crafting in her free time, creating art, listening to music, and spending time with her dog, Max, and her two cats, Clyde and Snickers.

In addition to her parents and grandmother, Kayla is survived by a grandmother, Linda; three brothers; and one sister.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

