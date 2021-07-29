Muncy -- Kay S. Houseknecht, 72, of Muncy went to be with her lord and savior on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Kay was born in Muncy on February 9, 1949, a daughter of the late Britton and Cecelia Bieber.

She was a graduate of Warrior Run High School, Class of 1967. Kay dedicated her life to being a loving, nurturing wife, mother, and friend. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She embraced life and shared her kindness with generosity. Kay enjoyed cooking, baking, and was an avid reader. She delighted in traveling, playing games, and attending car races with family. Kay passionately volunteered her time at the Turbotville Community Hall.

Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Russell; their two daughters, Stefanie (Danny) Roberts of Aberdeen, Maryland and Amy Houseknecht of Parkdale, Oregon; a sister, Faye Wilhelm of Muncy; a brother, Fred (Donna) Bieber of Watsontown; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sister Alice and her brother Larry.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be sent to the Turbotville Community Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Houseknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



