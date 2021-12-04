Montoursville -- Kay Marie Poliska, 62, of Montoursville passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her husband of 31 years, George M. Poliska.

Born Aug. 23, 1959, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Grace (Blew) Schoffstall.

Kay was a 1977 graduate of Shikellamy High School where she was active in the marching band and Mansfield University where she received her bachelor’s degree in English. Kay formerly worked at Spring’s Window Fashions, was a substitute teacher for many years and retired from AT&T toll free directory.

Kay was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed music and could play the bassoon, clarinet and piano. She was a huge fan of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Kay was also a cat lover, an advocate for mental health, but most of all loved and cherished spending time with her grandsons.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her two daughters Beth M. Miller (Robb Ott) of Loyalsock and Ashley N. Miller (Ian Maxwell) of Burleson, Texas; four grandsons, Dylan, Ashton, Hudson and Nolan Ott; a brother, Paul Schoffstall (Sally) of Allentown; two sisters, Cindy Martin (Donald) of Northumberland and Susan Gruver of Lewis, Del; two brother-in-law’s, Rick Poliska of Williamsport and William Poliska of Washington, Pa.; and four cats, Oscar, Pax, Alfie and Mirabelle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Gruver.

A memorial service to honor the life of Kay will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Brian D. Vasey officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. We ask that you please wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

