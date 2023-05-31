Muncy, Pa. — Kay M. Alexander, 74, of Muncy died Monday, May 29, 2023 at Heritage Springs, Montoursville.

Born August 4, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Martha (Tyler) Mundrick. On June 4, 1970, she married David Alexander, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage.

Kay was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a sales clerk at the former Hess’s Department Store, later Kaufmann’s and Macy’s, in the Lycoming Mall, Muncy.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one brother, David Mundrick, of Linden; one sister, JoAnn Aloisio, of Williamsport; one step-brother, Galen “Skip” Davenport (Pam), of Cogan Station; one step-sister, Shirley Wesley, of Cogan Station; two grandchildren, Michael and Jonathan Fornwalt; a son-in-law, Scott Young, of Sunbury; and a sister-in-law, Tessa Mundrick, of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one daughter, Tahnya Kay Young; one brother, John Mundrick; and one step-brother, Woody Mundrick.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 1 in the Muncy Cemetery with Rev. Dr. James Behrens officiating.

The family suggests contributions in Kay’s memory be made to Heritage Springs Memory Care, 878 Old Cement Road, Muncy, PA 17756

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.