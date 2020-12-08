Muncy -- Kay “Lee” Hall, 80, of Muncy died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the former AristaCare, now Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born September 21, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lawrence M. and Mary A. (Worthington) Hall. On August 10, 1963 he married the former Martha Carley, who survives. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Lee was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He later retired as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force.

He was a member of Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, Muncy.

Lee was an avid collector of old cowboy memorabilia and coins.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Lynn Hall, of Massachusetts; one daughter and son-in-law, Leeanna and Timothy Snell, of Muncy; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Orrie Brown, of Cogan Station; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth and Sara Snell.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Melvin Hall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, 994 E. Penn St. Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy.

