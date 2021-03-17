South Williamsport -- Kay L. “Katie” (Kauffman) Stroble, 62, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home.

She was married to her loving husband David Stroble who survives her on October 28, 2016.

Katie was born September 17, 1958 in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Melvin W. Kauffman, Jr. and Virginia L. (Bryan) Kauffman. She graduated from South Williamsport High school in 1976 and went on to work for the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority for 35 plus years in the accounting/billing department. In addition to work, Katie was a member of the Polish Club and an Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post 617, but her favorite activity was spending quality time with family and friends at the river lot she and her husband shared.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two stepsons Joel Servey (Alicia) of Rohrsburg, Pa. and Justin Servey (Sara) of South Carolina; two stepdaughters Erica Hepburn (Matthew) of Montoursville and Amber Whited (James) of Williamsport; several step-grandchildren; two brothers William L. Kauffman (Donna) of Mount Holly, N.C. and Mark L. Kauffman (Sharon) of Milton; a sister Sharon L. Brown (Richard) of Williamsport; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Katie’s wishes there will be no public services, but a private celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Memorial Dialysis Fund of Central PA, 1660 Sycamore Rd., Suite B, Montoursville, PA 17754.

