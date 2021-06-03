Avis -- Kay J. Munro, 87, of Avis passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home.

Born March 31, 1934 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter to the late George H. Johnstonbaugh and the former Marjorie E. Earon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland E. Munro Sr.; three children, Roland Munro Jr., Vaughn Munro and Marjorie Davis; and her siblings, Vivan Welch, George Johnstonbaugh, Joseph Johnstonbaugh and John Johnstonbaugh.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, Corie Major, Sean Munro, Corie Pepka, Shayna Countryman, Edward Munro, Wade Munro and Benjamin Munro; and five great-grandchildren, Brian Munro, Evan Munro, Elana Munro, Kaylee Major and Lilith Major.

She will be laid to rest in the Swissdale Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

