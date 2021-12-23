Trout Run -- Our beloved wife and mother, Katrina Mae Emery, 76, of Trout Run passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Robert E. Emery.

Born May 8, 1945 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Morrell A. Etner, Sr. and Mabel K. (Soderquist) Etner.

Katrina enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, her cats and watching television.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her three children, Tina of Williamsport, Michael (Julie) of Mansfield and Brian of Williamsport, her brother, Morrell A. Etner, Jr. of Florida and two nephews Matthew and Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Marna and nephew Mark.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Katrina Emery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



