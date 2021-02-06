Montoursville -- Kathy L. Goditus, 70, of Montoursville passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on January 30, 2021.

She was born in Millersburg on July 30, 1950, a daughter of Thomas J. and Katherine MaryJane (Cowan) Costello.

Kathy graduated from Mansfield High School and from Mansfield State College with a B.S. in Elementary Education. After school she started her career as an elementary school teacher for the Williamsport School District then continued her work at Bowser Industries, and then worked at the former Scott's Market, Weis Markets in Montoursville and at Lowes. Kathy was a loving daughter, sister wife, and mother. She was a wonderful and devout companion and caretaker for her mother after her father passed. Kathy enjoyed gardening, her cats, and taking rides in the country.

Her husband Jerome C. Goditus, died August 15, 2009.

Surviving are her son, Kurt Whitmoyer (Kerry) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; grandchildren, Kelton and Keefer Whitmoyer; a brother, Greg (Cynthia) Costello and their son Ian.

A service at Twin Hills Memorial Park will be held at a time when it is safe for everyone to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

