Sunbury -- Kathy J. Engel, 72, of Sunbury passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born April 29, 1949 in Sonestown, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Elizabeth Alice (Baker) Rooker. She married Eugene A. Engel on June 10, 2017, and shared four years of marriage.

Kathy was previously employed at the former Black and Decker, Montgomery. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed animals, especially cats, and loved fishing, shopping, collecting butterflies, and watching and feeding hummingbirds.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Sherry R. Beidler of Williamsport, and Crystal L. (Edward Nonemaker) Bubb of Milton; a sister, Doris A. (Roger) Hartman of Muncy Valley; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard L. Rooker, and John H. Rooker; and four sisters, Dorothy Rooker, Linda L. Rooker, Eleanor Betz, and Alice Christian.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

