Montgomery -- Kathy A. Buck, 60, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie L. Buck.

Born January 26, 1961 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Olive (Graybill) Grimes.

Kathy was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She attended the New Covenant Assembly of God, Montgomery, and was a member of the American Legion Post 251, Montgomery.

Kathy was a happy and positive person who always had a smile to share. She enjoyed going fishing, reading a good book, spending weekends with her son, Joey, and playing Skip-Bo.

Surviving are her two sons, Shawn Daugherty (Karen) and Joseph Downs, both of Williamsport; two daughters, Christina Downs, of Williamsport, and Angela Daugherty, of New York; three grandchildren, Blake and Cali Daugherty, and Aleia Hull; two brothers, David and Richard Grimes, both of Williamsport; a sister, Linda Grimes, of Williamsport; best friend, Sharon Hoffman, of Montgomery; and beloved cat, Betty.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or at www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

