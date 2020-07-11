Williamsport -- Kathryn S. (Payne) Alberts, 96, of Williamsport passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at AristaCare, Loyalsock.

She was married to the late Jack R. Alberts who had passed away in 1993.

Kathryn was born on March 12, 1924 in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of the late James T. and Lucille (Stiltner) Payne.

She was a member of the Nisbet United Methodist Church, worked on the board of elections and enjoyed crafts and metal detecting.

Kathryn is survived by two sons; Jack R. Alberts, Jr. (Kathy) of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, and Robert A. Alberts (Debra) of Williamsport and four grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Daniel B. Alberts, four brothers; James, Tom and William Payne and Edward Krouse and one granddaughter.

Private funeral services will be held at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport with Pastor Bruce Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

