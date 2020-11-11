Muncy -- Death is a heartache that no one can heal. Love leaves memories that no one can steal.

Kathryn (Peach) Eloise Bassett, 77, of Muncy, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after an extended illness.

Kathryn was born on June 28, 1943 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Gustuf Albert and Sara Eloise (Hampton) Engdahl. She married Byron E. Bassett on March 30, 1962 and shared 58 years of marriage before his passing on October 17, 2020.

Kathryn was a graduate of Hughesville High School in 1961, and long-standing member of the Picture Rocks Methodist Church. Throughout her life, Peach seldom left her husband’s side - always on vacations together, enjoying her daughter and grandchildren's visits, just about each and every day of their lives. She enjoyed her home crafts made for family and the time spent with all of her extended family.

She is survived by a daughter: Heidi Bassett of Muncy, a brother: Albert E. Engdahl of Montoursville and by two Grandchildren: Logan and Madison Bower.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn is predeceased by her husband: Byron E. Bassett, a son: Byron S. Bassett, a sister: Selma L. Andrews, and by two brothers: Roland H. and Jon E. Engdahl.

Family and friends are invited to attend Kathryn and Byron’s graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21 at Montoursville Cemetery, with Rev. Thomas M. Brokaw officiating.

A very Special Thank You for the Outpouring of Love and Dedication shown by so many Nieces during her every day-to-day care at home; so many loving hours given by all making sure all her needs were met in the final months of her life. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Brittany, (UPMC hospice nurse) for going above and beyond her duties caring for our Family, as she did. Thank you all so much.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.