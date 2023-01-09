Williamsport, Pa. — Kathryn P. Bigelow, 92, of Williamsport died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Williamsport Home.

Born July 6, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys Lusk Bower.

Kathryn was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. Following high school, she graduated from the Williamsport School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Kathryn retired from Divine Providence Hospital and enjoyed socializing with the Divine Providence Hospital retirees. She lived a joyous life and her smile and laughter will be missed.

Kathryn was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children, Jean L. Upright (Brad) of Nisbet, Mark A. Bigelow (Marybeth Conroy) of Williamsport, Beth M. Bower (Steven) of Mifflinburg, David S. Bigelow (Janice) of Alexandria, Va., and Linda K. Cochran (Rick) of Williamsport; daughter-in-law, Roxanna Bigelow of Muncy; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin C. Bigelow, Sr.; a son, Edwin C. “Skip” Bigelow, Jr. and a daughter, Pamela K Bigelow.

A memorial service to honor the life of Kathryn will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville with Rev. Larry Leland officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn’s name to Faith United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made on Kathryn’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

