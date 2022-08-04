Montoursville — Kathryn Marion Burrows, 108, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born March 10, 1914 in Williamsport, she is the daughter of the late Colin McNeil and the late Louise (Hine) McNeil. She married Donald Burrows on June 28, 1938 and they shared 43 years of marriage.

Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed watching game shows and Little League World Series games as well as doing word search puzzles. Earlier in her life she did embroidery to pass the time. She also enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with family. She was a kind and caring woman and a friend to everyone.

She was previously employed as a Nurses' Aide and was a member of The Beacon Church of Hughesville.

She is survived by her daughter; Cynthia Montgomery, of Hughesville; four grandchildren, Donald Frey, Kevin Frey, Brenda Dorman, Marcie Edler; a son-in-law, Gary Frey of Hughesville, and four great grandsons.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Donald Burrows on December 10, 1981; two daughters, Virginia Frey, Joyce Burrows; a brother, Colin McNeil; two sisters, Elma Whiteman, Myrtle Plumbly and son-in-law Ronald Montgomery.

Graveside Service will be held at noon on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Elimsport Cemetery, Gap Road, Allenwood, with Pastor Tom Brokaw officiating.

In Kathryn's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 53, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Burrows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.