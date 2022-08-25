Williamsport — Kathryn M. Moore, 97, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

She was born on April 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Alfred and Kathryn (Steppe) Bower.

Kathryn was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, she had worked bingo at the church’s Fleming Center for forty years and was a member of the church’s kitchen staff, working weddings, assisting with bereavement gatherings, working on the parish festival, and helping with arts & crafts.

Her husband of 68 years, Carl J. Moore, passed way on April 15, 2015.

She is survived by her son; Joseph (Teresa) Moore of Montoursville; grandchildren Joy (Rick) Nemec and Jay (Amanda) Moore; great-grandchildren Maura and Kane Moore, Katarina, and Nikolai Nemec; brother-in-law, Leonard Moore and sisters-in-law, Ann Baier, and Jerry Hamm.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W Fourth St., Williamsport, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 with her pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel, officiating.

The family will receive family and friends in the church portico one hour prior to the mass, from 9 - 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Burial will follow the mass at Wildwood Cemetery. The family will provide the flowers.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Pagana and Dr. Lee Ciccarelli and all the staff at The Williamsport Home for the kind and compassionate care.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with handling final arrangements, to sign a register book or share a fond memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

