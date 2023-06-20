Lock Haven, Pa. — Kathryn Louise Phillips, 70, of Kephart Plaza, Lock Haven passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 6, 1953 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Guy E. and Margaret (Kinley) Stahl.

On May 14, 1988, she married her love, William E. Phillips, whom she missed every day since his passing in 2007.

Kathy was employed at Shop Vac.

She was Baptist by faith.

Kathy enjoyed sewing, reading, crafting, and shopping. She also loved camping and going on mountain rides. Most important to her, though, was her family- her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Jami Crissinger Rupert of Lock Haven and Richard J. “Chip” Crissinger III of Castanea; five grandchildren: Megan A. Kneale, Acia L. Crissinger, Chipper J. Crissinger, Gabriella K. Crissinger, and Alex D. Rupert; two great grandchildren: Cadence J. Kneale and Colt J. Crissinger; and her siblings: Guy E. “Joe” (Nancy) Stahl, Jr., Judy A. Stahl (John) Laubscher, Michael L. Stahl, and Rick A. (Paula) Stahl.

Memorial contributions in Kathy’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

