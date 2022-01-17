Unityville -- Kathryn “Kathy” Robbins, 65, of Unityville, Pa. passed away peacefully at Williamsport Hospital on January 13, 2022.

Kathy is survived by her husband Paul Robbins, her children; Alan (Flora) Robbins of Unityville, Jason, Christopher, and Steven Robbins of Unityville. Three grandchildren; Remington Green, Crickett and Kimber Robbins of Unityville. Three Brothers; Paul Martin (Pat) Ault of Williamsport, Marty Ault of Muncy, Carl (Janet) Ault of Muncy, and a sister; Helen Walter of Glennlion and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father; Paul and Mary (Billman) Ault and her twin sisters; Barbara and Anna Marie Ault.

Kathy was born at Muncy Valley Hospital on January 11, 1957 to Paul and Mary (Billman) Ault. She graduated from Muncy High School in 1975. Kathy married the love of her life and was married on April 21, 1984, to Paul Robbins and had her four sons who are loved more than anything in the world. She worked at several sewing factories in the area; Turbotville Dress, Montgomery Sportsware and Glamorize, and was an aide for the Muncy and Hughesville school district.

Kathy was a devoted mother and wife who would do anything for her boys and husband. She loved doing everything as a family even the simple things in life. Kathy loved being a grandmother and telling anyone she met about them and just how much she loved them. She enjoyed family picnics at the house, swinging on her porch swing, puzzles and reading her mystery novels.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family for whomever would like to attend. Any memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



