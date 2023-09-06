Williamsport, Pa. — Kathryn "Kate" Fantaskey of Williamsport passed away peacefully at UPMC on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Kate was born in Williamsport on April 1, 1963, daughter of Charles E. and Eileen E. (Maloney) Fantaskey.

She was a 1981 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School and went on to earn an Accounting/Business Management degree at the now Pennsylvania College of Technology. For a few years, she worked locally and then ventured off to Pittsburgh for a time. Wishing to be closer to home, she returned to the State College area where she gained employment at The Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory and remained there for 25+ years – one of her proudest achievements. Her inherited sense of humor and quick wit made her lovable at first meeting. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have had her in their life.

Surviving are six siblings: Ann Landro of Stroudsburg, Mary (John) White of Warrensville, Charles Fantaskey of Wilkes-Barre, Jean (Ed) Plocinski of Renfrew, Joan McFadden of Williamsport, and John (Carol) Fantaskey of State College. She is also survived by many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, great-great niece/nephews, and countless faithful and loving friends.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, sister Julia Bennett, brother Paul Fantaskey, brothers-in-law Jack Bennett and Steve McFadden, and sisters-in-law Cindy Fantaskey and Pam Fantaskey.

Because of her absolute love and compassion for animals (especially feral cats), in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Kate’s name to a local SPCA/animal shelter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish,702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

Please visit Kate’s memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a fond memory.

