Lock Haven, Pa. — Kathryn J. “Pete” Tolbert, 93, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place.

Born November 7, 1929 in Salona, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Harriet Boob Neff.

In her early years, she was employed at Sylvania.

Pete was married to Ralph Tolbert who preceded her in death in 1985.

She was a member of the Flemington First Church of Christ.

Pete loved to fish, do yardwork, and cook. Most cherished was the time she spent with her family, especially enjoying her role as Aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Surviving is her sister, Margaret (Carl) Mumbauer of South Williamsport; her six nieces and nephews: Karen (Richard) Rudock of Mechanicsburg, Steven (Frances) Neff of Salona, Jeff (Tammy) Neff of Castanea, Terry (Diane) Neff of Castanea, Jodi (Kurt) Cramer of Lewistown and Kevin (Jenny) Mumbauer of Montoursville; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings: Nancy, Ralph, Robert, Charles, Russell and Kenneth Neff.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 12 Noon at Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St., Mill Hall with her pastor, Rev. Mark Riley, officiating. Interment will follow at Hublersburg Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Pete’s name may be made to Flemington First Church of Christ, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

