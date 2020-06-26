Williamsport -- Kathryn B. Gair, 89, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Montoursville.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond F. Gair in 2011.

Born February 22, 1931 in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Marvin D. and Amy “Goldie” (Hinkel) Rupp.

Kathryn attended Trout Run United Methodist and St. Johns –Newberry United Methodist Churches. She enjoyed playing bingo, participating in bible study and the many various activities at the Williamsport Home Apartments where she resided for 8 years. Kathryn was a good friend to all who knew her.

Surviving are her loving family members, Helen, Robert, Sandy, Kathy, Dean, Chadd, Jason, Ang, Liam and Dylan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as two special friends, Jane Sperow and Shirley Wilson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim and Jackie.

A graveside service to honor the life of Kathryn will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com, under Kathryn’s memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.