Williamsport — Kathleen Sartori DiSalvo, 86, of Williamsport peacefully passed away on October 6 surrounded by her loving family. She truly did it in her own way, and on her own terms, and we all feel so lucky for that as she is now in God's loving hands.

A true pillar of the community, Kathleen had dedicated herself not only to her family but her community. As a graduate of Hughesville, class of 1954, she has spent every moment since dedicating herself to the service of others. In both big and small ways, she has selflessly lent a helping hand to anyone in need and showcased true kindness to all she met. Beyond supporting her community, she was also an avid traveler who sought adventures both locally and internationally. Her sense of adventure always kept her busy yet not too busy to always put family first.

As her late husband, Anthony L. DiSalvo, always said, "she is my Queen of Queens" as the loving matriarch of the family. She and her husband, Anthony, celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death in 2019.

She is survived by two sons, Tim DiSalvo (John Heilman) of Southampton, and Anthony L. DiSalvo Ill (Karen) of Williamsport; a daughter, Erin Martin (Dr. Scott Martin) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Chelsea Kathleen Keenan of Philadelphia; Alexa Giovanna Martin of Brooklyn; Whitney Vincenza Martin of Atlanta; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Stapp and Andrew Stapp; sister Andrewleen O'Connor, and brother Bernard Sartori (Ruthanne).

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother Paul Sartori, and sisters Ann-Marie Wood and Ellen Kilpatrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W Fourth St., Williamsport PA with Father David Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery,. 1151 Cemetery Blvd., Williamsport PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions in Kathleen's name be made to either; American Cancer Society, 1928 East Third St., Williamsport PA 17701, The Susquehanna Foundation for the benefit of the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, or St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a fond memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.