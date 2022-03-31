Linden -- Kathleen Mary Hunsinger Keagle, 63, of Linden died Tuesday March 29, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born October 18, 1958, in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Louis E. Hunsinger, Sr. and Doris (Nance) Hunsinger, of Williamsport.

Kathleen was a 1976 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, where she was a member of the Marching Millionaires. She married Terry Keagle on December 10, 1976. Kathleen worked as an insurance agent for Baltimore Life Insurance Company and Mallalieu-Golder and worked in customer service at United Concordia and PSA.

In her spare time, Kathleen enjoyed travelling, sitting by the pool and driving her convertible

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a daughter, TerriLynn Keagle, Lock Haven; sister, Karen (Curtis) Ertel, Harrisburg and a brother, Louis Hunsinger, Jr., Montoursville

She was preceded in death by her dad, Louis Hunsinger, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Mary Hunsinger.

A funeral service, to honor Kathy’s life, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Kathleen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Keagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



