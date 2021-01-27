Montoursville -- Kathleen M. Wertz, 77, a longtime resident of Montoursville, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at UPMC Susquehanna on Friday, January 22, 2021, with her hands held by her children.

Kathy was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1943 to Dr. Charles C. and Mary E. (Sullivan) Pagana.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Bloomsburg University and her Master’s Degree from Penn State University. She was a registered nurse at Williamsport Hospital and later for Surgical Associates of Williamsport until she retired.

She enjoyed traveling and all forms of entertainment - music, musicals, movies and television. Whether going out for a meal, attending a party, or talking on the phone for hours, she most loved spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy, and her husband, Joseph R. “Dick” Wertz, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on July 24, 2019, before he died on October 30, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Richard T. (Barbara) Wertz of Verona, N.J., Cindy A. (Todd) Wentzler, of Montoursville, and Craig C. (Amy) Wertz, of State College; seven grandchildren, Natalie, Veronica, and Henry Wertz, Joe, Kate, and Josh Wentzler, and Brady Wertz. Kathy is also survived by her siblings Marie B. Zurinsky, Ellen R. Miller, Dr. Charles M. Pagana, Victoria A. Tartera, Dr. John P. Pagana, Teresa E. Moore, and Dr. Timothy J. Pagana, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Michele “Missy” K. Wertz, who died July 12, 1987.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville, at a time when it is safe for all those who wish to attend. Burial will be in Montoursville Cemetery. Information will be posted when these are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Montoursville Area High School, 700 Mulberry St., Montoursville, PA 17754. Please place “Michele (Missy) K. Wertz Memorial Scholarship Fund” in the memo.

Please visit kathywertz.com to share a memory and/or www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.