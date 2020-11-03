Montoursville -- Kathleen J. Pagana, 69, resident of Montoursville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathi was born on April 26, 1951 in Williamsport to Thomas E. and M. Eileen (Coleman) McCarthy.

Kathi was a 1969 graduate of Loyalsock High School and attended Lock Haven University. She married her high school sweetheart, James M. Pagana, on November 25, 1971 at St. Ann Catholic Church with Msgr. Edward T. Sullivan officiating. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was best known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. Her children's friends often referred to her as their second mother, because she always welcomed everyone into her home.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an inspiration to many in her ministries over the years at the Healing Room, Eucharistic Ministry, Marriage Encounter, and Tres Dios.

Kathi is survived by her husband, Jim; children: Julie M. (Kevin) Baird, Natalie J. (Braam) Hattingh, James M. (Sarah) Pagana Jr., Colleen M. (Josh) Crawford, and Nicole K. (Nick) Young; a sister, Frances E. McCarthy; grandchildren: Damien and Natasha Yasipour; Kaia, Micah and Quinn Baird; Braam Hattingh Jr.; Maia Hattingh; Henry, Eleanor and Wesley Pagana; Summer, Maverick and Phoenix Crawford; and Connor Young. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville, with her pastor, Rev. Michael S. McCormick, officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines proper distancing and a mask will be required and there will be no visitation. The service will be recorded and available for viewing starting on Sunday through the website.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to North Central PA Parkinson's Support Group, 2887 Pleasant Valley Road, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Burial at Wildwood Cemetery will take place in the future.

