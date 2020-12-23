Williamsport -- Kathleen J. Kennedy, 74, of Catherine St., Williamsport, passed away at home on December 17, 2020.

She was born in Williamsport on August 31, 1946, a daughter of Charles and Mabel T. (Strouse) Tomlinson.

A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Boniface and slowly started attending mass at the Chapel at Divine Providence Hospital because of how close it was to her home; eventually, she would watch mass on television due to her mobility.

Kathleen was a homemaker and volunteered at the YWCA for 27 years. Always on the move, she enjoyed celebrating the holidays with her family and cataloging her movies and CD ”Tapes.”

She is survived two children; Mark and Brenda Kennedy; 7 grandchildren, Tasha Hill, Trisha Hill, Justin Hoffman, Isaac and Emily Kennedy and Max Hummel; three sisters, Linda Tomlinson, Judith Wojculewski and Joan Carl Tomlinson.

Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery will be held in the spring, at the convenience of the family

