Hughesville — Kathleen E. Moore, 70, of Hughesville passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at UPMC Muncy. Surviving is her husband, Steven J. Moore with whom she would have celebrated 51 years of marriage this August.

Born May 6, 1952 in York, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Joyce (Wisman) Martin.

Kathleen was a 1970 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She worked most of her life as a homemaker. Kathleen was a talented writer and poet. She loved all animals, especially birds and her beloved cat, Bones.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Rachael L. Newman of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Emily Newman; three brothers, Robert Moore and Craig Moore (Janice) both of Williamsport, and Pat Moore (Kim) of Nisbet; and three sisters, Vicky Crawley (Emery) of Trout Run, Judy Green (Theodore) of Cogan Station, and Tracy Murry (John) of New York.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

