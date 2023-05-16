Watsontown, Pa. — Kathleen B. Plymette, 90, of Watsontown passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 and was reunited with the love of her life, Max. in heaven.

Born January 27, 1933 in West Milton, she was the daughter of the late Herman L. and Madeline (Stump) Balliet. On July 28, 1950 she married Max L. Plymette and together they celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on June 24, 2019.

Kathleen was a 1950 graduate of Watsontown High School. Earlier in life she worked at Philco-Ford in Watsontown as an office secretary, then at AC&F in Milton, and later worked for William Belford Attorney in Milton. She also worked at Susquehanna Motors, at the Dewart Livestock Market in the office, and was an Amway Representative. Earlier in life she enjoyed bowling in local leagues for several years.

During her retirement years, she and Max enjoyed the time they spent in Cape Coral, Florida, and they loved traveling all over the world. She was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown. Kathleen had a green thumb with African Violets, and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed sewing, and she had made wedding gowns and did various alterations. Kathleen loved going to the local yard sales.

She is survived by her three children: Debbe P. (Gary) Zarr, of Riverton, West Virginia, Kathy J. (Wayne) Diggan, of Milton, and Traci A. (Mitch) Phillips, of New Columbia; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and three siblings: Roberta Shuff, of Williamsport, John (Hazel Lehman) Balliet, of Watsontown, and Helen Mathias, of McEwensville.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Lisa Kay Plymette (1975); a grandson: Shane Matthew Zarr (2018), and a sister: Jill Wilson (2021).

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with her son-in-law, Pastor Gary Zarr, officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to a charity of your choosing. The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to her hospice nurse, Jess, and the whole staff at the nursing home in the dementia unit.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

