Williamsport, Pa. — Kathleen A. Lowe, 75, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at her caregiver’s home.

Born December 2, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Beverly (Stine) Phillips.

Kathleen was a 1965 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She worked most of her life in customer service selling life insurance and had a successful clothing consulting business where she featured the clothing lines at in-home fashion parties. Later in life, Kathleen was an in-home caregiver.

Kathleen was a hard worker who loved to do her hair, nails, and makeup while always having the most fashionable shoes. In her younger years, she could be found out joyriding in one of her sports cars. Kathleen enjoyed music and listening to her favorite band, Ruff Life, at the local American Legions and VFWs. Most of all, Kathleen loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her two daughters, Lisa Feist of Muncy and Karen Miller (Richard) of Montgomery; four grandchildren, Jessika and Kaitlyn Miller and Jacob (Elizabeth) and Victoria Feist; two brothers, Todd Phillips of Trout Run and Daniel Phillips (Donna) of DuBoistown; and a sister Nancy Person (Lou) of Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Suzannah Lowe.

A funeral service to honor the life of Kathleen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Sanders Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to your local American Legion.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Oropallo for his care of Kathleen over the last few months.

Online condolences may be expressed on Kathleen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

