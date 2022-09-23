Williamsport — Kathie Juanita Nickles, 63, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 28, 1959 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles B. Betron, Sr. and Ardella O. (Marshall) Mutchler and step daughter, of Meril Mutchler.

Kathie was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. She was patient and enjoyed diamond painting. Kathie was a natural born caregiver who loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent the last 39 years of her life being her loving husband, Robert E. Nickles', best friend.

Surviving in addition to her husband Robert are three daughters, Kerrie L. Nickles (James) of South Williamsport, Kassie A. Nickles (Erik) of South Williamsport, and Kellie H. Nickles (Anthony) of Williamsport; a son, Chris Vroman; grandchildren, Octora, Maxwell, Emma J., India, and Monroe; brothers-in-law, Tom Vroman of Williamsport and Tom Murray of Bodines; several nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved dogs Zeus and Joker.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Keysha M. Nickles and siblings, Gwennie Spangler (Robert), Denise Vroman, Vickie Murray, and Charles B. Betron, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for cards and contributions to be sent directly to her loved ones to help with expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences and donations may be made on Kathie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

