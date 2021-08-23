Linden -- Katherine J. “Cathy” Frame, 72, of Linden passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Born August 22, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of Joseph A. and Mildred (Baich) Zay. Surviving is her loving husband of 52 years Edward C. Frame, Sr., whom she married March 28, 1969.

Cathy loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She was the most amazing mother and homemaker and would do anything that involved her beloved husband and her adoring six children and fourteen grandchildren. From trips to their cabin in God’s Country, hunting with her husband, fishing, football, softball, soccer games, wrestling, cheer competitions, dance recitals, birthday parties, she was there for all of them. She was the most wonderful cook, and always looked forward to their huge family dinners and gathering in her home for the holidays were just a few of her favorite things. Everyone was family to Cathy. There was always enough food to feed a stranger and by the time they left, they were family. No one ever left her without a kiss, a hug, and an “I Love You.” The simple things were her favorite things.

She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Aston Twp., Pa. Cathy was a member of Nippenose Bible Fellowship. She was involved for many years in her kids PTA, school board, numerous church committees, and vacation Bible Schools. She was a majority inspector for Woodward Township.

Surviving in addition to her husband Ed, are her six children Cathy Jean Lowe of Halifax, Dyan E. Hulslander (Dennis) of Delta, Kimberly A. Frame of Montoursville, Edward C. Frame, Jr. (Elizabeth Spagnuolo) of Proctor, Charles Allen Frame (Tierney) of Linden, and Brian R. Frame (Christina) of South Williamsport, 14 grandchildren Victoria, Elizabeth, Alexander, Noah, Gabriel, Alayna, Sophia, Cristiano, Kayden, Cael, Garrett, Emrie, Lillianna, Chloe, and a fifteenth grandchild Langston Joseph “on the way”, a sister Joan McClain of Aston, and a brother Michael Zay of Delaware.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Abigail Frame, and a brother Joseph Zay.

A time of visitation will be held 11 a.m. – 12 noon, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Nippenose Bible Fellowship 92 Schoolhouse Road, Jersey Shore 17740, followed by a memorial service to honor Cathy’s life at 12.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made to Nippenose Bible Fellowship.

